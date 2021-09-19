David Bigos

CRETE, IL - David F. Bigos age 71. Late of Crete, IL. Passed away September 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Marsha (nee Bojda) for 50 years. Loving father of Marc Bigos; Dearest brother of: Steven, Conrad, Walter, and Leonita. David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was awarded a Purple Heart during his service time in the Vietnam War. He was a longtime realtor as well as a dedicated coach of the Crete Bulldogs football team for 25 years. David was an avid golfer and active an parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and volunteered with the sisters of charity for many years, as well as a volunteer tour guide at the Shrine of Christ Passion.