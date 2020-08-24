David Blanco

David was born on May 28, 1926, in East Chicago, IN, to Eleuterio and Hilaria Blanco. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country proudly for 23 years. He retired to his home in Arlington, VA in 1967 at the rank of Master Sergeant where he continued his education and received a B.A. from the University of Maryland. He served in Japan at the end of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. While in Korea, he was a veteran of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He received many awards and medals including the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal with COMBAT (V); Marine Corps Good Conduct (3 Stars); the WWII Victory Medal; Korean Service Medal (1 Star); Pistol Sharp Shooter; and the United Nations Service Medal (Korea 2 Stars)