CRETE, IL - David Boender, age 71, of Crete, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, January 8, 2021. David is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Genie (nee Somes) Boender. Loving father of Kimberly (Bob) Smith, and cherished grandfather of Logan Smith and Luke Smith. Brother of Linda (Jim) Boender and Patty (Pete) Schulz and uncle to many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his loving parents Cornelius and Esther (nee Bultema) Boender.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Homes, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Funeral services will begin promptly at 7:00 PM with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating. David will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking visitors to please wear a mask while in the building and follow the six feet social distancing protocol.

David graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in 1967, attended Washburn Trade School, and worked as a pipe fitter for Local 597. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. David loved playing golf, softball and took great pride in his vegetable garden. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan for many years. But what was most dear to his heart was his grandsons. He enjoyed watching them grow up, playing travel baseball and just spending time with them was a joy. David was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in David's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. Munster, Indiana. www.schroederlauer.com