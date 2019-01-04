SAN PIERRE, IN - David C. Considine, age 33, of San Pierre, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
David is survived by his son: Owen D. Considine; parents: John and Mimi Considine of San Pierre; three brothers: John, Scott and Kurtis; maternal grandparents: Mike and Martha Hernandez; paternal grandmother: Raquel Considine; aunts: Marylou Considine and Amber (Frank) Gonzalez; uncles: Mike Hernandez and Daniel (Monica) Hernandez; great-aunt: Beverly (Raymond) Campbell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his brothers: Mark William Considine and Eric Daniel Considine.
To know him, was to love him. David loved the Lord and always had a true servant spirit ready and eager to lend a helping hand. No matter how far the drive, he would drop everything to help. He loved his son, Owen, dearly and his son's mother, Alena. David had a wonderful work ethic and whatever he did, he strived for excellence; such as being a union carpenter. Whether it was working on a tractor or car, or building a house from the ground up, in all he accomplished he gave God the Glory.
David will be sorely missed by all who knew him - for his gentle way, kind heart, cute laugh and loving smile. Knowing his heart, he would want his son to remember to 'Praise God in the Storm'.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Hager Tolson officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Knox, IN.
To view directions and sign David's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.