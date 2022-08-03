ST. JOHN - David C. Hedges, age 89, of St. John (formerly of Lansing, IL) passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (nee Brose) Hedges; daughters: Karen (Joe) Penczak and Laurie (Bart Kolasa) Pawlowski; grandchildren: Phil (Jessie) Pawlowski and Jeff (Christine) Pawlowski; and great-grandchildren: Molly, Ben, and Ada. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Helen Hedges; and brothers: Admiral R.R. Hedges and Roger Hedges.

Dave was a Korean War veteran who earned a Purple Heart in combat. He was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North, and went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University. Dave was also a former Lansing Lions Club member, as well as one of the founding members of Camp Quality of Illinois. He has been described as a die-hard Chicago sports fan, avid traveler, and talented fisherman. But above all else, family always came first for Dave. He was truly an amazing and devoted husband and father who will be greatly missed. www.fagenmiller.com