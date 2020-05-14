× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David C. Kloeckner

MUNSTER, IN — David C. Kloeckner, 75 of Munster, passed away May 12, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer. Survived by his wife, Janet; son Michael (Dawn) Kloeckner; daughter, Brenda (Everett) Barker; grandchildren Collin and Khori Barker; brothers, Gerald (Ann) Kloeckner and Mark (Debbie) Kloeckner; and sister, Janet (Tom) Halfmann; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Leona (Thelen) Kloeckner.

David worked as an engineer for 31 years at BP (previously known as Standard Oil and Amoco Oil). He would have been married 53 years to Janet, his High School sweetheart, in June 2020. He was a self-taught man, able to do anything he set his mind to. He was fondly known as "Attila the teddy bear," firm but kind. He loved unconditionally. He would do anything for anyone at anytime.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with private church service at St. Thomas More due to current restrictions set by the diocese. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.