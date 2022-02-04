SURPRISE, AZ - David C. Toth, age 89, of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Highland, IN, and Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Loving husband of the late Barbara J. Toth, nee Sorenson. Devoted father: of David P. (Kathie) Toth, Pastor James A. (Cheryl) Toth, and Allison L. (Robert) Wisniewski. Proud grandfather: of David Toth II, Nicki (James) Minard, Melissa, Jessica, Angela, Becca (Arron), Priscilla (Lucas), Jimmy, and the late Kim McNitt; great-grandfather: of Alice, Marissa, Chelsey, Rebekkah, James Jr., Andrew McNitt, Adam McNitt; great-great-grandfather: of Emmett, and Rowan. Dear brother: of the late Andrew (late Evelyn) Toth, and late Priscilla (Ronny) Ashby. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Pearl Toth, nee Sebok.