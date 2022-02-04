SURPRISE, AZ - David C. Toth, age 89, of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Highland, IN, and Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Loving husband of the late Barbara J. Toth, nee Sorenson. Devoted father: of David P. (Kathie) Toth, Pastor James A. (Cheryl) Toth, and Allison L. (Robert) Wisniewski. Proud grandfather: of David Toth II, Nicki (James) Minard, Melissa, Jessica, Angela, Becca (Arron), Priscilla (Lucas), Jimmy, and the late Kim McNitt; great-grandfather: of Alice, Marissa, Chelsey, Rebekkah, James Jr., Andrew McNitt, Adam McNitt; great-great-grandfather: of Emmett, and Rowan. Dear brother: of the late Andrew (late Evelyn) Toth, and late Priscilla (Ronny) Ashby. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Pearl Toth, nee Sebok.
Visitation Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane(Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Pastor James A. Toth officiating.
Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorial donations to Shriners Children's Chicago 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707 or Wounded Warrior Project 230 W. Monroe St. Ste. 200 Chicago, IL 60606, appreciated.
For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com