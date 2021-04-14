David Casbon

He and Harden returned to Valparaiso after college, where he worked at his family's business, Casbon Electric Company. Under his direction, Casbon's became a pioneer in technology, becoming the first store in Northern Indiana to sell VCRs. Dave trained and taught himself about personal computers, helping Portage schools become computerized. He was also instrumental in helping the Porter County Sheriff's Department create one of the first server-based PC networks in county government.

Dave was a pillar of the community, serving in leadership roles in a multitude of community organizations. He served as the president of the United Way, president of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Indiana, president of the Valparaiso Merchants Association, and director of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. He was named to the Action Council of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, representing the needs of small businesses across the country. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Valparaiso Rotary Club, an arbitrator, a Scottish Rite Master of the Order of DeMolay, a member of the Saturday Evening Club, and an enthusiastic contributor to the Porter County Historical Museum.