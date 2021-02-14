 Skip to main content
David Charles Shinkle

May 10, 1952 - Feb. 10, 2021

PORTER, IN - David Charles Shinkle, 68, formerly from Porter, Indiana, passed away February 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Society.

David was born May 10, 1952 in Kansas City, MO to Donald and Lois (Reese) Shinkle. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Shinkle.

David is survived by his mother, Lois Shinkle of Independence, MO; his wife, Debra Shinkle of Valparaiso, IN; his four children: Nicole Smith (Preston) of Lee's Summit, MO; Zachary Shinkle of Indepedence, MO; Danielle Shinkle of Independence, MO; Katelyn Shinkle of Nashville, TN; step-daughter: Jill Carter of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren: Emma Docman, Julia Smith, Preston Smith, III, Audrey Carter; and four siblings: Susan Brown of Kansas City, MO, Linda Swift of Garden City, MO; Tim Shinkle of Lee's Summit, MO; Cathy Shinkle of Independence, MO; several extended family members and an abundance of friends.

