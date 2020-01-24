SCHERERVILLE, IN - David Christianson passed away January 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ann Christianson, and his children: Christian Christianson, Elizabeth (LTC Jim) Hallinan, Gail (Michael) Peterson, Carren (Lori Dale) Christianson, and David (Michelle) Steiner. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and his sister Cynthia Pesch. He is preceded in death by his parents Christian and Florence Christianson and daughters Rondi Ann and Sonja Jane Christianson.

David was once president of Midwest Division (and a 68-year member) of the Train Collectors Association (TCA). An avid car collector, David was a member of Calumet Corvette Club and took pride in his 1954 Corvette and 1957 Chevy. He was also a lifelong coin collector and co-owner and vice-president of Viking Engineering. David traveled for Bolzoni Inc. and "tried" retirement at Marathon in Munster. David also helped many young men start their career in the engineering field. Before residing in Schererville, he was a longtime resident of Munster, IN.

Donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children or to Ronald McDonald's House.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Burial will be private. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.