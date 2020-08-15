VALPARAISO, IN — David "Dave" Czekaj, 53, passed away on August 12, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN. He was born May 24, 1967, in Gary, IN, to Michael and Barbara Czekaj. In his youth he was an active Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Valparaiso High School, Dave went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Technology with Highest Distinction from Purdue University, West Lafayette in May 1989. Soon after, Dave married his best friend and college sweetheart, Melissa (Bretz), in August 1989 with whom he has shared a true loving and happy partnership. Dave and Melissa enjoyed each other's company, frequently spending time camping, biking and grilling kielbasa. Dave remained active in scouting as a scout leader and mentor and active in his community as a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and the St. Paul's Men's Club as well as regularly volunteering for such community events as the Turkey Trot and Popcorn Festival. Dave's greatest joy and sense of pride was in his close relationship with his son, Tim, with whom he shared an enjoyment of doing projects and entertaining family on the holidays. Dave was known for his sense of humor, kindness to all and his willingness to help others in need. He will be missed, but always fondly remembered by the family and friends who survive him.