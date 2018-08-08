CROWN POINT, IN - David 'Dave' Halterman, age 80 of Crown Point, LOFS, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School and Purdue University. Dave retired from US Steel after 40 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, his pet beagles, and most of all spending time his family and dear friends. Dave especially loved traveling the US and Canada with his loving wife of 52 years, Kathryn 'Kathy'. He was a very kind, loving, and loyal man and will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Hazel Halterman (Nee Peeler).
He is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters, Beth and Sarah Halterman; sister, Linda Krueger; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of many wonderful friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice, or to the LOFS Fundraising Committee. www.burnsfuneral.com