David 'Dave' Kent Springmann

Dave was born in 1954 in Gary, IN to Attorney Glenn W. Springmann and Ruth (nee Warner) Springmann. He graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 1972. While in high school, he was active in the Steel City Chapter of the Order of DeMolay, attaining the rank of Master Councilor. On August 27, 1974 he met the love of his life, Theresa Marie Lazar, in a Microeconomics Class at Indiana University Northwest (IUN). Dave graduated from IUN with a B.A. Degree in Business in 1977. While in college, Dave was active in the business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi, serving as Chapter President and President of his pledge class.

Dave and Theresa married in 1980 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN after Theresa graduated from the Law School. In 1989, David earned his MBA Degree from DePaul University in Chicago. In 1990, Dave became a CPA. Over the years he maintained membership and served as an officer with the Indiana CPA Society, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI) and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). He practiced in various capacities for companies in Chicago, Portage, Valparaiso and Fort Wayne in a career that spanned 40 years. His proudest professional achievement was helping to start Okaya Electric America, Inc. in Valparaiso for its Japanese parent in 1990. The company has flourished over the years and remains in business to this day.