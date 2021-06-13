1954-2021
VALPARAISO, IN - David "Dave" Kent Springmann, age 66, passed away peacefully at home in Valparaiso, IN surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He succumbed to a rare gastric cancer which he battled for over a year.
Dave was born in 1954 in Gary, IN to Attorney Glenn W. Springmann and Ruth (nee Warner) Springmann. He graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 1972. While in high school, he was active in the Steel City Chapter of the Order of DeMolay, attaining the rank of Master Councilor. On August 27, 1974 he met the love of his life, Theresa Marie Lazar, in a Microeconomics Class at Indiana University Northwest (IUN). Dave graduated from IUN with a B.A. Degree in Business in 1977. While in college, Dave was active in the business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi, serving as Chapter President and President of his pledge class.
Dave and Theresa married in 1980 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN after Theresa graduated from the Law School. In 1989, David earned his MBA Degree from DePaul University in Chicago. In 1990, Dave became a CPA. Over the years he maintained membership and served as an officer with the Indiana CPA Society, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI) and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). He practiced in various capacities for companies in Chicago, Portage, Valparaiso and Fort Wayne in a career that spanned 40 years. His proudest professional achievement was helping to start Okaya Electric America, Inc. in Valparaiso for its Japanese parent in 1990. The company has flourished over the years and remains in business to this day.
Dave retired from accounting in 2016 while living in Fort Wayne. He became a volunteer with various charities including the Knights of Columbus Saint Vincent Council #11353, St. Vincent DePaul Society of Fort Wayne and Carpenter's Sons. He was also a member of Rotary International Chapters in Valparaiso, Fort Wayne and Van Wert, OH and received the Rotary's Paul Harris Fellow Award. After living and working in Fort Wayne for 15 years, Dave and Theresa returned to Valparaiso in 2018 and rejoined Saint Paul Catholic Church. Dave joined the Knights of Columbus Valparaiso Council 738 and the St. Paul Catholic Church Men's Club, serving as President in 2019-20.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, the Hon. Theresa Lazar Springmann; and sons: Glenn "Gus" Francis (Jeana) Springmann of Chicago, IL and Anthony "Tony" Kent (Cassidy) Springmann of Carmel, IN. Also surviving are his Springmann nephews, niece, great nephews and great niece; sister-in-law Joyce Springmann of Racine, WI; and a multitude of Lazar family members. His older brother, Thomas "Tom" E. Springmann, predeceased him in 2007.
Dave's most cherished memories were of time spent with his family. He used to say that "life really began when our sons were born!' His boys were his pride and joy. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, generosity and good humor. His only regret in life: not growing up to play football for the Chicago Bears.
A private interment service will be held for immediate family at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN on June 9, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life Visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 AM CST, with the Reverend Jeff Burton officiating. Luncheon will follow at the Valparaiso Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso, Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, the VNA of NWI Hospice in Valparaiso or The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago.