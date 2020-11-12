BURNS HARBOR, IN - David "Dave" Ross Deardurff, 85, of Burns Harbor, passed away quietly at home, surrounded by loving family and faithful children with fur, Buster and Cassie, on November 8, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1935 in the family home of his parents Donald and Audrey Deardurff in Morocco, IN. He graduated from Morocco High School '54. He attended Purdue University, W. Lafayette '54-'59. He served in the Army '59-'61 plus reserves and worked as an Operating Engineer for Dyer Construction for over 40 years. He was a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, Shrine, and Local 150 Operating Engineers.