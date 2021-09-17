David (Davey) Munson

He is survived by son David (Tina) of Lake Village, daughter Debbie (Michael) Marinaro of Crown Point, and daughter-in-law Ilene Munson of Chesterton. He was the proud grandpa of Joe Marinaro, Gina (Ivan Marroquin) Marinaro, Doug Munson, Mandy (Shannon) Andrews, and Jon (Sharon) Munson. He was the loving great-grandfather of Alyssa and Mateo Marroquin, Maggie, Grace and Michael Andrews, Leo Marinaro, and Sofia Munson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years in 2018, his parents, four siblings, and son Jerry.

David was a veteran of the US Navy, and served in the Pacific during WWII. He was a former member of The Salvation Army (Munster Corps) for many years. Along with his wife, he performed mission work for many years in several of the Caribbean Islands, South Korea, and in India, where he had the privilege of meeting Mother Teresa. He was the Salvation Army bellringer at the Jewel store in Munster for many, many years during the Christmas season. He was retired from Heckett Engineering. Dad was a very compassionate and caring man, and was a devout Christian. He was a jack-of-all-trades, and the best storyteller. He could remember names and dates better than the rest of us. Even though he looked forward to his 100-th birthday party, he is now at peace, and surely touched the Hand of God.