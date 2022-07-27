David (Doc) Cox

LANSING, IL - David (Doc) Cox, age 76, of Lansing, IL, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2022, while vacationing with his family. He is survived by his wife, Lynne (Darlak) Cox of 30 years; his daughters: Angela O'Boyle and Amanda (Mike) Merritt; grandchildren: Ceili and Daniel O'Boyle, and Jessie and Ariel Merritt. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Aimee Martinez; parents: Ellen and Charles Cox. Dave is also survived by his brother-in-law, Randal (Mena) Darlak; son-in-law, Jose Martinez; nephews: Jake Rust, Lawrence Darlak; nieces: Katie Rust, Adrienne (Rick) Guerrero, Alyssa Darlak; great-nieces: Olivia, Katherine, and Alexis Guerrero; and great-nephew, Victor Guerrero. He is also survived by a large Italian family in Kenosha, WI, his place of birth.

David was a 1964 graduate of TF South, Lansing, IL. He attended college at Kemper Military Academy in Missouri and finished his education in 1973 at the National College of Chiropractic, Lombard, IL. David began his chiropractic profession in a small town in Indiana, then came back to Lansing and joined the practice of Dr. Durnin. Subsequently, he opened his own practice in the mid-1980s on Ridge Road and eventually moved his practice to Highland, IN in 2011. Dave held many positions on the boards of numerous chiropractic societies on both the state and national levels with the most recent being as Treasurer with the American College of Chiropractic Consultants.

Dave had many hobbies and interests. He loved his sailboat and joined Jackson Park Yacht Club in Chicago in 1991 and served on the Board of Directors in 1994 and 1995. He also loved to travel and spend time with his family vacationing, sailing, attending Jimmy Buffet Concerts, and White Sox games. He was a Lansing Jaycees member and served as a Trustee for the Village of Lansing, but the activity he loved most was being a Lansing Lion. He joined the Lions in 1976 and held every position in his 46 years of service. He was proud to be a Lion and work earnestly to support the community of Lansing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Lansing Lions.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 1:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Dave will be held at the funeral home beginning with closing prayers at 9:15 AM then proceeding to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Dave will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Dave was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com