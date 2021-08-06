David E. Prigge

Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Petronis) for 51 years. Loving father of Scott Prigge and Darren (Jennifer) Prigge. Devoted grandfather of Bree Prigge and Riley Prigge. David is also survived by his "Furry Companion" Poof. Dear son of the late Erwin and late Helen Prigge. Dearest brother of late Bob (Ellen McGormley) Martin and Joan (late George) Bird. Fond uncle of late Darryl Martin, Jonathan (Karen) McGormley, Robert (Katie) McGormley, Joel (Katie) McGormley, Diane Bird and Jim Bird. Special brother-in-law of late Laura Petronis, Sharon Petronis, June Czajkowski, Tom (Dawn) Czajkowski. David was a U. S. Army Veteran. His family was his life. He loved his friends, neighbors, co-workers, his dogs and to cook for everyone. He was a lifetime White Sox, Bears and Bulls fan. He loved living on Lake Dalecarlia.