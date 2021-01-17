David E. Scobey

May 16, 1954 - Jan. 12, 2021

HEBRON, IN - David Scobey of Hebron passed away on January 12, 2021. He was born on May 16, 1954 in Gary, Indiana.

He was an Army veteran, worked for FML Trucking of Portage, IN, and attended Boone Grove High School.

He is survived by children: Spring C. (David) Bucior, James J. Scobey, Nicole M. Scobey; Mother, Jo Ellen Mills; sisters: Linda Gast, Laura (David) Brubaker, Tara (John) Miller; seven grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, Elmer E. Scobey; brother, Kenneth A. Scobey; Step Father, James M. Mills.

Celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 219-462-3125