David E. Storey

VALPARAISO, IN — David E. Storey, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday. November 13. 2020. He was born December 18, 1947, in Gary, IN, to Charles E. and Blossom Marie (Gholson) Storey. David worked for 30 years as an office manager at Wagner Steel.

On December 28, 1968, David married Judy Price, who survives, along with their children, April Fischer and Jason (Maggie) Storey; grandchildren: Vincent (Payton) Fischer III, Shelby (Dan) Venegas, Savanah (Mat) Albright, Cheyenne (Taylor Vincent) Fischer, Dunkan Fischer David Isaac Storey, and Serena Storey; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Animal Shelter.