July 7, 1967 - Augsut 21, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - David E. Wichowsky, age 55, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

David is survived by his sister: Lisa (Greg) Kassner; two brothers: Richard Wichowsky, Philip (Christena) Wichowsky; nieces and nephew: Cassidy & Callan Wichowsky and Erik Kassner.

David was preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Anita Paige Wichowsky.

David was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1985 and attended Colorado State University and Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. He worked for Superior Petroleum/Petro Choice in industrial lubricant and heavy equipment sales. David was a member of the Elks and Sigma Chi Fraternity. He enjoyed golf, skiing, motorcycle riding, wine tasting, music and dogs.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in David's name to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org.Visit David's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.