David E. Wiggs

July 24, 1964 - Nov. 27, 2022

David E. Wiggs, age 58, a lifetime resident of Lowell and Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

David is survived by his son, Garrett (Alyssa DeJong) Wiggs; mother, Joyce Wiggs; sister, Laurie Cooper; brother, Donald Wiggs; nephew, Eric Cooper; two nieces: Melissa and Melanie Cooper; great nephew, Bentley Cooper; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Leon Wiggs.

Dave was born and raised in Crown Point, IN. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1982. He was a Union Bricklayer and then owned Wiggs Masonry out of Crown Point for over 15 years. Dave loved going to the casinos, enjoyed working on classic cars, and owned a '41 Willys. Dave also enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, watching his son play travel baseball, going fishing and taking care of his yard. Dave especially loved his dogs: Lexi, Roxi, Bella, Sky, and Missy.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Dave will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. Visit Dave's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.