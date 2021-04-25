SUMMERFIELD, FL - David E. Williams, age 92, of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, IN went to be with our Lord on April 17, 2021.

David is survived by sons: Rodger (Sue) Williams of Victoria, TX and Bryant (late Rebecca) Williams of Summerfield, FL; daughters: Ronda (John Martin) Shea of Summerfield, FL and Jaylene (Danley) Sheldon of Summerfield, FL; six grandchildren: Jessica (Jaime) Saint of Ocala, FL, Jennifer (Jesse) Saint of Dunnellon, FL, Jonathan Shea of Tampa, FL, Jared (Melissa) Goodall of St. John, IN, Jamisyn (Troy) Rodimel of Greenwood, IN and Matthew (Heather) Williams of Helotes, TX; 17 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded to Heaven by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carmelle (DeGaetano) Williams; his son, David W. Williams; parents: James and Mary (Barancyk) Williams.

David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a barber for many years at the Village Shopping Center in Gary, IN and owner of Dave's Barber Shop in Merrillville, IN.

Later David worked for Glidden Metals in Hammond until he retired in 1986. David was a member of Crown Point Assembly of God Church and attended Village View Community Church in Summerfield, FL.