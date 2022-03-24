Dec. 8, 1942 - Mar. 19, 2022

HARTFORD, KY - David Earl Stevenson, 79, of Hartford died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Ohio County Hospital. David was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Marlin D. and Georgia May Brown Stevenson. David was in the construction business, a member of Hartford Masonic Lodge #675 F & AM, and a member of Hartford United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Griffin Stevenson; four sons: David Edward (Judy) Stevenson of Fairbanks, AK, Mark Stevenson of Libertyville, IL, Dan (Deana) Skinner of Columbus, MS and Robert (Kathleen) Unterborn of Greenfield, IN; one sister, Mary Sandra Stanek of Missouri; 14 grandchildren: Zack, Ethan, Kyle, Mark and Sarah Stevenson, Samantha (Darrin) Robinson, Emily Stevenson, Jessie Shultz (Savannah), Tiffany Skinner, Samantha Scarbrough (Austin), Melissa Skinner, Robert, Jackson and Lily Unterborn; 10 great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Art Reed of Portage, IN.

A Masonic Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at BEVIL BROS. FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. A funeral service will be held immediately following. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.