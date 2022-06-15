VALPARAISO - David Earle Hathaway Sr., age 78, of Valparaiso, passed away at home on June 12, 2022, in the presence of his children.

David was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and 39+ year employee of U. S. Steel Gary Works. David was a hard-worker, caring husband, thoughtful brother and proud father. David's passion was watching/coaching sports. He was a die-hard Cubs fan and after many many seasons of pain, really enjoyed seeing the Cubs finally win the World Series in 2016. Lots of complaining since.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; and parents: Emsley and Hilda.

He is survived by his brother, Kenny (Joyce) Hathaway; children: Veronica (Bryan) Hall, David (Zuzana) Hathaway, and Julie (Jeremy) Karageorge; grandchildren: Bryan, Nathan, Shane, Randy, Michael, Tereza and Adam; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation for David will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.