David Edward Bloom

David Edward Bloom

David Edward Bloom

David Edward Bloom

MUNSTER, IN — David Edward Bloom, 74, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bloom; granddaughter Jasmine Bloom; sister, Lorna Lydick; ex-wife, Carole (James O'Neill) Bloom; cousins,  Georgina (Denis) Swanson Roarty; John (Janet) Swanson and Paula Swanson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Esther Bloom.

Dave was from Calumet City, IL, and attended T.F. North High School. He was a skilled gymnast and diver. He was highly intelligent and loved to see how things worked. He had an associate's degree and worked as an instrumentation technician, traveling to repair industrial machinery. Dave also served his country in the Air Force.

Dave was a legendary karaoke rapper, a great friend, a fantastic father and a wonderful debater. He worked very hard and enjoyed his work. He was health-conscious. He rode a unicycle, roller-skated, exercised daily, learned karate, breakdancing, played the saxophone and was learning piano. He was a jack of all trades that was always informative and fun to be around. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. www.memorylanememorialpark.com

