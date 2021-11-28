IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID EPPS ON HIS SECOND BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN - 11/28/2021.
If tears could build a stairway, and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again.
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it... And only God knows why, our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you no one can ever know.
Happy Birthday With Love,
Nellie Cruz, Son, Tyree Epps and Family.
