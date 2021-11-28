 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Epps

David Epps

David Epps

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVID EPPS ON HIS SECOND BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN - 11/28/2021.

If tears could build a stairway, and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it... And only God knows why, our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you no one can ever know.

Happy Birthday With Love,

Nellie Cruz, Son, Tyree Epps and Family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts