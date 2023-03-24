April 27, 1945 - March 20, 2023

VALPARAISO - David Eric Blemker, 77, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on March 20, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1945 in Evansville, Indiana to Charles and Mary Lee (Coultas) Blemker. He was a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington. He worked for most of his life in Northwest Indiana and retired from Heckett Engineering.

David is survived by beloved partner, Patti McAtee; two daughters: Amy (Sean) Kennah-Ricketts of Pearland, Texas, and Beth (Ryan) Scheckel of Lubbock, Texas; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother: Chuck (Georgette) Blemker of Recife, Brazil; and forever friends, Linda Lyon and Kim Lyon-Moser. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas.

David will be remembered for his intellectual wit, his way with words, his kind gentle spirit, and his love of steam locomotives. Cremation entrusted to MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso, Indiana. No visitation is scheduled. Interment at Merriman Cemetery. Please leave condolences at moellerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, consider performing an act of kindness in his name. Many thanks to Dunes Hospice.