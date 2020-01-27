David F. Hanes and Senah Hanes

David F. Hanes & Senah Hanes
REJOICE & REMEMBER:
Today is Our Birthday
DAVID F. HANES
Born on Earth 9/18/1946
Born into Heaven
1/27/2012
SENAH HANES
Born on Earth 1/27/2006
JOHN 3:16
For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
