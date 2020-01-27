David F. Hanes and Senah Hanes

David F. Hanes and Senah Hanes

David F. Hanes and Senah Hanes

David F. Hanes & Senah Hanes

REJOICE & REMEMBER:

Today is Our Birthday

DAVID F. HANES

Born on Earth 9/18/1946

Born into Heaven

1/27/2012

SENAH HANES

Born on Earth 1/27/2006

JOHN 3:16

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

