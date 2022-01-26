GREENWOOD, IN - David F. Krause, 78, of Greenwood, formerly of Chesterton, passed away Jan, 15, 2022. He was born Dec. 10, 1943 in Gary, IN to Carl and Dorothy Krause.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Carl "Sonny" and Lesley Krause and Carol Glancy.

Visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectively, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN. Interment will be held at Chesterton Cemetery immediately following church services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to curemds.org for the Duplication Syndrome Fund. Obituary can also be found at ee-fh.com.