David F. Krause

Dec. 10, 1943 - Jan. 15, 2022

GREENWOOD, IN - David F. Krause, 78, of Greenwood, formerly of Chesterton, passed away Jan, 15, 2022. He was born Dec. 10, 1943 in Gary, IN to Carl and Dorothy Krause.

David is survived by his wife Diane; children: Dawn Krause, Jeff Krause, Jennifer (Shane) Higgins, Kari (Tim) Reinhardt; siblings: Richard Krause, Barbara Bottorff, Jerry Krause, Evelyn Pisowicz, Albert Krause, Gail Hiscox; grandchildren: Sabrina, Brooke, Sean, James, Luke "Otto" and Lucas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Carl "Sonny" and Lesley Krause and Carol Glancy.

Visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectively, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN. Interment will be held at Chesterton Cemetery immediately following church services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to curemds.org for the Duplication Syndrome Fund. Obituary can also be found at ee-fh.com.

