David G. Adams
LANSING, IL — David G. Adams, 82, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. David was born in Roseland, IL, in 1939. He graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1957. David was employed at Calumet Screw Machine Products from 1959 to 1999, beginning as a laborer and retiring as vice president. David married his high school sweetheart, Karen, in 1960 and they moved to Lansing in 1964.
David loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed racquetball, golf, yoga and woodworking. He was an avid runner, starting at age 56, and ran eight marathons. He enjoyed bowling with the Friday group at Lan Oak Lanes. David was very committed to his work at the Lansing Community Food Pantry. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Cornerstone Church and Bible Study Fellowship. He had a big heart and always gave people the benefit of the doubt. David was quite simply a decent man. Honest, patient, generous, kind, a loving family man, hardworking, dependable and polite.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Karen (nee Mattson); his son, Michael (Noel) Adams, of Santa Paula, CA; his daughter, Katherine (Roger) Zigterman, of Highland, IN; his son, Robert (Nancy) Adams, of Homewood, IL; and his son, David J. (Jennifer) Adams, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Brian (Andrea) Adams, Joseph Adams, Alexander Adams, Kevin (Ali) Adams, Matthew Adams, Isaac Adams, Jasmine Adams and Joshua Adams; soon to be great-grandfather of Anna; siblings, Judith (Raymond) DeVries and Charlotte (Melvin) Zegers; sister-in-law, Diane (Leonard) Sosnoski, and brother-in-law, William (Leticia) Mattson; along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lola Adams; siblings, James (Rita) Adams, Steven (Ann); first wife, Geraldine Adams; and Janis (Donald) Benedict.
Funeral services for David will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 3440 178th St., Lansing, IL, with Pastor Michael Eberly officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements. If unable to be in attendance, please click the link below to be there in spirit: https:/youtu.be/aU7GIVMKHW8. www.schroederlauer.com