David G. Adams

LANSING, IL — David G. Adams, 82, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. David was born in Roseland, IL, in 1939. He graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1957. David was employed at Calumet Screw Machine Products from 1959 to 1999, beginning as a laborer and retiring as vice president. David married his high school sweetheart, Karen, in 1960 and they moved to Lansing in 1964.

David loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed racquetball, golf, yoga and woodworking. He was an avid runner, starting at age 56, and ran eight marathons. He enjoyed bowling with the Friday group at Lan Oak Lanes. David was very committed to his work at the Lansing Community Food Pantry. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Cornerstone Church and Bible Study Fellowship. He had a big heart and always gave people the benefit of the doubt. David was quite simply a decent man. Honest, patient, generous, kind, a loving family man, hardworking, dependable and polite.