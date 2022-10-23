MUNSTER, IN - David G. Butorac, age 79, of Munster, IN passed away on October 11, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1943 to Vincent and Dorothy Butorac. He is survived by his siblings: Vincent Butorac, Gregory Butorac, Mickey Butorac, John Butorac, Donna Maricich, and Dorothy Mullen; children: David A. Butorac and Renee Butorac; granddaughters: Samantha (Matthew) Silver and Brooke Butorac; great-grandchildren: Silias and Gracelynn; and his life long best friends: Eddie and Diane Kowalczyk.