March 25, 1943 - Oct. 11, 2022
MUNSTER, IN - David G. Butorac, age 79, of Munster, IN passed away on October 11, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1943 to Vincent and Dorothy Butorac. He is survived by his siblings: Vincent Butorac, Gregory Butorac, Mickey Butorac, John Butorac, Donna Maricich, and Dorothy Mullen; children: David A. Butorac and Renee Butorac; granddaughters: Samantha (Matthew) Silver and Brooke Butorac; great-grandchildren: Silias and Gracelynn; and his life long best friends: Eddie and Diane Kowalczyk.
His love for his family and friends, witty sense of humor, and silly jokes will be missed by all of us.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road Calumet City, IL. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com