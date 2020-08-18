SYRACUSE/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN — David G. Schutkovske, 53, of Syracuse, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away August 15,2020. He graduated from Boone Grove High School, class of 1985. David led his life with an "all-in" mentality, signified through dedication, loyalty and passion in all he did. David was preceded in death by his father, Rich. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Melissa; two sons, Alec and Nick; mother, Charlotte; siblings, Greg Shutkovske and Theresa (Jeff) White; many nieces and nephews.