You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David G. Schutkovske

David G. Schutkovske

{{featured_button_text}}
David G. Schutkovske

David G. Schutkovske

SYRACUSE/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN — David G. Schutkovske, 53, of Syracuse, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away August 15,2020. He graduated from Boone Grove High School, class of 1985. David led his life with an "all-in" mentality, signified through dedication, loyalty and passion in all he did. David was preceded in death by his father, Rich. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Melissa; two sons, Alec and Nick; mother, Charlotte; siblings, Greg Shutkovske and Theresa (Jeff) White; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The funeral service will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. The family requests everyone to wear a mask due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts