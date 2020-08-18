David G. Schutkovske
SYRACUSE/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN — David G. Schutkovske, 53, of Syracuse, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away August 15,2020. He graduated from Boone Grove High School, class of 1985. David led his life with an "all-in" mentality, signified through dedication, loyalty and passion in all he did. David was preceded in death by his father, Rich. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Melissa; two sons, Alec and Nick; mother, Charlotte; siblings, Greg Shutkovske and Theresa (Jeff) White; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The funeral service will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. The family requests everyone to wear a mask due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.burnsfuneral.com
