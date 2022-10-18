 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Gordon Schroeder

BOONE GROVE, IN - David Gordon Schroeder, age 85, of Boone Grove, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022.

David was married to his high school sweetheart, Kiki, for 55 years. He was a proud member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and Masonic Lodge No. 502. David loved to fish, play golf, and had an extreme love of horses. He served honorably and proudly in the Korean war with the Army 7th Infantry Division. David was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Kiki), sisters, Karen Schimdt and Terryl Hirsch. He is survived by his sons: Brent Schroeder and Scott Schroeder.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com

