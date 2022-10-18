David Gordon Schroeder

David was married to his high school sweetheart, Kiki, for 55 years. He was a proud member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and Masonic Lodge No. 502. David loved to fish, play golf, and had an extreme love of horses. He served honorably and proudly in the Korean war with the Army 7th Infantry Division. David was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Kiki), sisters, Karen Schimdt and Terryl Hirsch. He is survived by his sons: Brent Schroeder and Scott Schroeder.