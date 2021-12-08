David Graham Green

The eldest of three children, David was born September 8, 1952 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and in 1965 the family emigrated to Michigan City, IN. He graduated from Elston High School in 1970. In 1972 he was drafted into the U.S. Army into the medical unit and was honorably discharged in 1974. He then attended Purdue North Central in 1974 where he would meet his future wife. He married Marilou Agana in 1975 and was a devoted husband for 46 years. He was employed by Jewel grocery and UPS, and later self-employed as a general contractor. A devoted spouse, loving father, and great friend to many, David had a sense of charm and charisma that radiated to others and had a positive influence on many that surrounded him. David was known for his hospitality, grace, laughter, and humor. He could make the whole room laugh with his witty one-liners. He truly loved his family and was very proud of the life he created with Marilou. David was a self-taught man and jack of all trades. He taught his children to be self-sufficient, gracious, and to work hard and perfect any task one may tackle. "It's the labor that gets you!" he would always say. He never said "no" to family and friends whenever they needed his expertise or assistance. David was very active in tennis, bowling and just overall kept an active lifestyle. It is well-known that David and Marilou were avid RV'ers who loved to explore the country and enjoy new experiences with their E-bikes in tow. His greatest source of happiness was being surrounded by his family, enjoying tons of food, drinks, and lively conversations. He had a smile and personality that was loved by all and never had a negative comment from someone who met or knew him. He will be greatly remembered by family and friends. May his legacy live on in the lives of his children and grandchildren.