PORTAGE, IN - David Gregory Kiefer, age 57, of Portage, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

David was born April 30, 1963 to Carl and Alice (Felix) Kiefer. He graduated from Portage High School with the class of 1981 and from Indiana University Bloomington in 1986.

David was an avid Cubs fan and spent all the time he could at the beach. He also loved to read and listen to music.

David is survived by his father, Carl of Chesterton, IN; brother; Tim (Kimberlee McCall) of Perrysburg, OH; niece, Claire of Perrysburg, OH and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice in February.

Private services were held with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage, IN. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.

The family requests donations be made in David's memory to Save the Dunes Conservation Fund at www.savedunes.org. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.