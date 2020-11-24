PORTAGE - David Gum, 71 of Portage, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. He was born December 29, 1948 in Springfield, Illinois to Billy and Clara (Piechorowski) Gum.

On September 1, 1966 he married Penny Brockman who survives. Also surviving are his children: Shelley (Robert) Schulte of Kouts, Jennifer (Scott) Reiner of Valparaiso, Amy (Craig) Kitchen of Portage, Melinda (Joey) Wrigley of Chesterton, and Kerry (Matthew) Arts of Lake Station; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his brothers: Thomas (Pat) Gum of Athens, IL, Roger (Margaret) Gum of Petersburg, IL, Billy (Jana) Gum of Springfield, IL; and his sister Patricia (Chuck) Servis of Havana, IL; his half brother Billy (Grace Ann) Gum, Jr.; his half sister, Maria Gum. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Gosa.