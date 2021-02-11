Nov. 3, 1945 - Feb. 9, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - David H. Anderson, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born November 3, 1945 in Chicago Heights, IL to Hovey and Adeline (Ohlendorf) Anderson. Dave grew up in Crete, IL before moving to Valparaiso. He made his career as a truck driver for many, many years, retiring from Gingerich Trucking in Kouts. Dave was a founding member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crown Point. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and drag racing with his wife. Dave will be remembered as a great guy, who will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
On June 29, 1974 in Crete, IL, he married Sandra Oldendorf, who survives, along with their son, Michael Anderson of Valparaiso; half brother, Kenneth (Sally) Blievernicht of Cedar Lake; brothers-in-law: Donald and Dale Oldendorf; sister-in-law, Sylvia Kendrick; his loving nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Sadie. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Anderson; father, Hovey Anderson; mother, Adeline Blievernicht; and step-father, Herbert Blievernicht.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. Masks required. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.