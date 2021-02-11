VALPARAISO, IN - David H. Anderson, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born November 3, 1945 in Chicago Heights, IL to Hovey and Adeline (Ohlendorf) Anderson. Dave grew up in Crete, IL before moving to Valparaiso. He made his career as a truck driver for many, many years, retiring from Gingerich Trucking in Kouts. Dave was a founding member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crown Point. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and drag racing with his wife. Dave will be remembered as a great guy, who will be dearly missed by those who knew him.