LANSING, IL - David Haak, Sr., 57, passed away peacefully in his Lansing, IL home on August 4, 2018. David was born on May 26, 1961 to Henry and Alvina (nee Koartge) Haak. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and stepson Patrick.
He is survived by his wife Debra (nee Thompson); his children David Jr., Rebecah (Jason Wojcicki), Sarah, and Hannah; his stepchildren Kevin Radvonausky (Michelle Rambo), Norman, Gregory, and Brandi Bajda; his sister Debra (Robert) May; and his grandchildren JD, Urijah, Noah, Brandon, Colleen, Drake, and Aidan. David worked in the industrial tire business for over 30 years, the last 15 at Stony Tire Inc. in Lynwood, IL. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, loved fishing, and loved spending his free time in Coldwater Michigan at his camper.
A special thanks to Sandra from Vitas hospice for making his final days comfortable.
Family and friends who would like to pay their respects to David can join us at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN, 8415 Calumet Ave., for his wake on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and his funeral on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit: