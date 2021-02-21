July 15, 1954 - Feb. 16, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - David J. Bizik, age 66, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. David was born July 15, 1954.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Judith; sister-in-law Charlotte Bizik; nephew Joseph Bizik; Godson James Casey Bizik; many other nieces and nephews; and special buddy Lovie.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Bizik; one brother Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church (500 Northgate Drive), Dyer, IN. Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Entombment at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

David was a kind, generous, strong, hard working man all his life. His favorite saying was "You've Got It Made!" In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Humane Society of Munster Indiana.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Bizik family.