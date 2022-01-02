SCHERERVILLE, IN - David J. Harangody, 64 of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 surrounded by his family at the Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Peg (nee Vanek); loving father of Ty (Sarah) and Luke (Rachel); adoring grandpa of Marlowe and Brooks David; cherished brother of MaryLynn (Jake) Vrabel, John (Maureen), George and Mark (Renee); proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 11:00am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 East Wilhem St., Schererville, IN with the Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN on Monday from 2:00 to 8:00pm and at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30am. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Dave Harangody was born on December 15, 1957 to the late George and Lillian (Pohl) Harangody and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1976 and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Indiana University. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Schererville. David enjoyed coaching basketball, soccer, baseball and being a math tutor. As a teacher and a father, David taught his sons to be kind and good souls. He was devoted to his family and loved time spent with his grandchildren and on Whihala Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Michael the Archangel Education Foundation or the Whiting Food Pantry, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.