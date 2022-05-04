HIGHLAND - David J. Jasin, 34, of Highland, lost his struggle with depression and alcoholism on April 22, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Half Pint; mom, (Nancy Webb-Jasin); brother, Adam Webb; sister, Amy Jasin; and one and only niece, Addison. He also leaves behind many other family members; aunts: Lisa Gibson and Jackie Webb; uncles: Phil and Jim Webb; cousins: Peyton, Tammy and Larry Dohring, Tom Rhyne, Terry and Helen (sis) Owens, Eva and Danny Johnson; and family and long time friends: Scott Moore and Jacob LaBounty.

He was preceded in death by granny & gramps, (Alex and Jo Webb); uncle, Tom Gibson; aunt, Ruth Williams; and cousin, Dalton Rhyne. Also preceded in death by "best buds": Mikey Damore and Justin Opere; father, David Jasin; and paternal grandparents: Don and Ellen Jasin.

Special thanks to his Pleasant View Dairy family and many other friends who tried to help him conquer his demons and turn his life around, especially Bill and Brittni Langel and Sherry Robison.

Memorial service to be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN, 46322, on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

If you are struggling with depression and/or alcoholism or love someone who is, please seek help and don't give up.

You can make a donation in David's memory to a charity of your choice or you can make checks payable to: Tom Moore – 2403 Delaney Road, New Lenox, IL, 60451. All monies go towards Lincoln Way family support group sober living fund.

If love alone could have saved David, he would still be with us.