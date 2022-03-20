HOBART, IN - David J. Kollar, age 61, of Hobart, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He is survived by his siblings: Sue (late Roger) Pelfrey of New Chicago, IN, Steven (Candy) Kollar of Usk, WA, Janice (Wayne) Hughes of Bass Lake, IN, Charlene (Joe) Borja of Phoenix, AZ, Phillip Kollar of Palm Springs, CA, Kathaleen (Jeremy) Kroll of Phelan, CA; sister-in-law, Karen Krupa-Carlson of Hobart, IN; stepmother, Pamela Kollar of Phelan, CA; and many dear nieces and nephews.