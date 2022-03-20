HOBART, IN - David J. Kollar, age 61, of Hobart, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He is survived by his siblings: Sue (late Roger) Pelfrey of New Chicago, IN, Steven (Candy) Kollar of Usk, WA, Janice (Wayne) Hughes of Bass Lake, IN, Charlene (Joe) Borja of Phoenix, AZ, Phillip Kollar of Palm Springs, CA, Kathaleen (Jeremy) Kroll of Phelan, CA; sister-in-law, Karen Krupa-Carlson of Hobart, IN; stepmother, Pamela Kollar of Phelan, CA; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Krupa Kollar; parents, Carol Morrison and Joseph Kollar; and sister, Desiree Guzman.
David was a life-long resident of the region and spent many years working for the New Chicago Water Works and Parks Department.
A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com for additional information and updates.