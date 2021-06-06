CEDAR LAKE, IN - David J. Koszut, age 80, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, passed away May 31, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Pampel) for 55 years. Loving father of Keith Koszut, Denise (Tim) Clines, Greg (Kelli) Koszut, and Jeff Koszut. Cherished grandfather of Shelby (Mike South, fiance) Koszut, Kelsey (Jimmy) Pulaski, Kassidy Clines, and Grant Koszut; dear brother of Donald (Karen) Koszut.

David was a graduate of Mendel Catholic High School, Class of 1958; University of Illinois, Class of 1962 and went on to earn an MBA in Health Administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business in 1977. He was a former hospital administrator for South Chicago Community Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital in Chicago as well as the executive director of Jay County Hospital in Portland, Indiana. He retired as a pharmacist for Indian Health Services on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona.