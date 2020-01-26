David J. Neises

David was born on November 27, 1945 in Gary, Indiana. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton. David retired from Dyer Construction after working in the industry for over 45 years. He believed in hard work and truly enjoyed his career. David loved antique tractors, fishing, raising animals, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the South Lake County Agricultural Society, and a former member of Rural Youth and 4-H. He was a simple man with a compassionate heart of gold. He was selfless; always willing to help others, especially those less fortunate, without any reservation or expectation. His priority, above all things in his life, was his undying love and attention to his family. As a man with a passion for gardening, he had a special admiration and patience for starting from scratch, working his field, and watching life grow into something he could share with his family, friends, and countless others who stopped by for his famous sweet corn. Everybody loved Dave, he never knew a stranger and cherished all the friendships made. For David, to his dear wife and two boys, there were never goodbyes, but always a smile, a hug, and "I love you, kiddo!"