David J. Wietbrock

LOWELL, IN — David J. Wietbrock, 58, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021, after years of a hard fought battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susie; daughters, Kelsey (Kyle) Pattee and Kristy; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Aubrey and Maverick Pattee; parents, Ron and Judy; brother, Paul (Lisa), their children, Sarah and John; and his lifelong friends, "The Suck Buds."

Dave was a 1981 Lowell High School graduate, member of Lowell Lions Club (past president) and Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was very active, serving as a past elder. He was co-owner of the family business, Ronson Equipment, for 21 years. Dave loved fishing, heading out every June on a family fishing trip, and was the 2010 Fish Fest Champ. He had a passion for tractors, anything with a motor, and enjoyed Kart Racing, winning the Miller Lite 100. His favorite role was being Papa Dave.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM at his church, 631 W. Commercial Ave. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church or the American Cancer Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Note: Masks are required to be worn properly at all times. Indiana mandates social gatherings adhere to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community.