David Jeffrey Rossa

Feb. 6, 1968 — April 23, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — David Jeffrey Rossa, 53, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021.

David was born on February 6, 1968, in Chicago, IL, to Wallace and Leta (Stover) Rossa. David was the beloved husband to Rose (Rodriguez) Rossa and oldest brother to Dennis (Jody) Rossa and Christy (Kevin) Meyer. He was the Funkle to Emma and Evelyn Meyer and an adored stepfather to Vanessa (Gomez) Ely and her husband, Sam Ely. He is reunited in Heaven with his much-loved parents and three miniature Schnauzers.

David was a 20+ year employee of Southwest Airlines where he was able to bring his sense of humor to a captive audience of countless, unassuming passengers and co-workers.

David was known for his love of God, family, friends, fantasy football and Purdue University. He was happiest when he was with his wife, reading his daily devotions, working in his garden, or landscaping. David brought a love of life and the ability to tell great stories (many of them made-up to his nieces' delight). He was devoted to his Rossa-Meyer-Ely family and they will greatly miss the dinners, Christmas gag gifts and Scrabble games. But most of all, they will miss David's presence in their lives.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410), Pastor Ryon Adcock officiating. Face masks are requested. For further information please call 219-736-5840.