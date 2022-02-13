April 16, 1940 - Feb. 8, 2022

HEBRON, IN - David "John David" Thurner, age 81, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

David is survived by his wife, Lois Thurner (nee Hamm); children: Geoffrey (Allison) Thurner, Rebecca (Travis) Longley, Bethany (Christopher) Charlwood; grandchildren: Lauren and Emily Longley, Waylon and Harlington Thurner; and sisters: Betty Belanger, Joy White.

David was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Marie Thurner; and brother, Robert C. Thurner.

David was a lifelong resident of Hebron, and graduated with the Hebron High School Class of 1958. He then attended and graduated from the Valparaiso Technical Institute, with an Associate Degree in Electronics. He entered the Army, had further studies in electronics, and was assigned to Tokyo and Okinawa in the Microwave Division. Following his tour of duty, he returned to Hebron and began a career in farming. He became skilled in technology, especially with computers, and incorporated them with his farming practice. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed many genres of literature.

An important part of his life began when he attended Epworth Forest Choir School during his high school years. This was a week of church music in a camp setting, and he attended Choir School every year, excluding the ones in the Army, until 2010. Not only a choir member, he served multiple terms on the Choir School Board, and also treasurer of the Board. It was here at Choir School that he met his future wife, Lois. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past July with their three children and other family and church members.

David had a life commitment to his church, from singing bass in the Chancel Choir, playing in the Handbell Choir, working with the youth program, assisting in the office, and always ready to do repairs and maintenance when needed. He served on many committees, and was church Treasurer for 30 years, retiring one week ago. He also was involved in community outreach activities as a driver for Call-a-Ride, president of the Hebron Library Board, and driver for Meals on Wheels for 20 years.

He became involved in Habitat for Humanity missions for nearly a decade, participating with a Northwest Indiana team working in the Mississippi Delta, and then on hurricane restoration in Biloxi, Mississippi and Orange County, Texas. He used the skills of construction, learned in farming, as a valuable member of the Habitat team.

With all this said, he was a man of faith and a true gentleman to all he met. And those who knew him were greeted by his kindness, and, most of all, his wonderful hugs.

A memorial for David will take place on a later date at the Hebron United Methodist Church.

Visit David's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.