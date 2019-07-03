CROWN POINT, IN - David John Walker, age 55, of Crown Point passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at the Franciscan Health Center in Crown Point. David was born April 11, 1964 in Gary, IN to the late John and Darlene (Taylor) Walker. He was a steelworker that retired from US Steel Gary Works. David was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and his canine companion. He also loved riding his Harley whenever possible.
He is survived by his loving wife Gina; his two children, Brandon (Megan) Walker of Hobart and Kristen Walker of Hobart; his two step children Jeremy Pietrzak of Crown Point and Reyna Pietrzak of Crown Point; his grandchild Aryel Collins of Hobart; four siblings, Linda (Randall) Golden of Arkansas, Kathy (Jim) Whitaker of Valparaiso, Cindy (Rick) Yover of Bass Lake and Joey (Paula) Lozano of Hobart; his in-laws, Ron and Carol Hylek; his brother-in-law Mark (Tiffany) Hylek and his loyal companion Roscoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Friday July 5, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 with Minister Jerry Cleek officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneral homes.com.