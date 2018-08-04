VALPARAISO, IN - David Justin Robuck, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018. He was born October 27, 1949 in East Chicago, IN to Mitchel A. and E. Catherine (Lee) Robuck, Sr. David worked in construction and was an amazing carpenter. He enjoyed helping those in need and fixing things for others.
David is survived by his wife, Sue Robuck; children, Dawn (Gary) Uribe, Tim (Kaite) Marshall; grandchildren, Alex, Jake, and Dillan; sisters, Kathie Jacobs, Janis Hanks, Kim Scrofani, and Jil Farrell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David S. Robuck; and brother, Mitchel A. Robuck, Jr.
Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.