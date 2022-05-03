Sept. 28, 1936 – May 1, 2022

KOUTS, IN - David Kotzer, master gardener, fisherman, friend, uncle and devoted husband to Judith Ann (Young), who predeceased him in October 2014, made his final journey to Heaven on Sunday, May 1, 2022 knowing he was surrounded in the love of his nieces and family. David was the youngest son of Nickolas and Katherine (Dulo) from Holdingford, MN.

The family moved to Kouts, IN in 1940 where David graduated from Kouts High School Class of 1955. Following service in the US ARMY in Germany and Fort Knox he returned to Kouts. He was a member of The American Legion, Kouts Post 301.

David was one of the first 100 hired for the Bethlehem Steel, eventually becoming a Supervisor in the plate mill and retiring in 1995 after 30+ years. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America for over 30 years.

Since retiring, he and Judy enjoyed life in Kouts traveling to see family and enjoying taking care of their home, especially the ornamental fish pond. He also scoured the Northern Indiana antique stores for woodworking tools, with a focus on planes.

He honed his fishing skills with his friends, particularly Howard, during trips to Lakes Michigan and Shafer, WI and Minnesota. More recently he enjoyed meeting friends Howard, Bob and Al for dinners that he cooked or at some of the regular dinner haunts they frequented.

David will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by several nieces and nephews and his Chihuahua Sparky (Sara). His parents, wife, sisters and brother predeceased David.

The family expresses sincere thanks to the staffs of Addison Pointe, VNA Hospice, Northwest Health Porter Regional Hospital and to the loving help of his close friends and neighbors: Sue, Kim, Mary, Karla and Harlee.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Valparaiso with entombment following at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter or Lakeshore PAWS. www.moellerfuneralhome.com